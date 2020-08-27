New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called situation in Ladakh the “most serious” after the 1962 conflict, adding the quantum of forces currently deployed by both sides at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) is also “unprecedented”. In a clear assertion of India’s position on the issue, Jaishankar said a solution to the border row with China must be predicated on honouring all agreements and understandings without attempting to alter the status quo unilaterally. Also Read - Ladakh Standoff: China Has Deployed High Altitude Artillery Guns in Tibet Near India Border, Say Reports

"As you know, we are talking to the Chinese both through military channels and diplomatic ones. In fact, they work in tandem," the external affairs minister told Rediff.com in an interview ahead of the release of his book. "The India Way: Strategies for an Uncertain World".

"But when it comes to finding a solution, this must be predicated on honouring all agreements and understandings. And not attempting to alter the status quo unilaterally," he said. India has been insisting that the border standoff with China must be resolved in accordance with the existing agreements and protocols for border management between the two countries.

Asked how he envisaged the future of India-China ties in the book that was written before the border row erupted, the external affairs minister said it is “an extremely consequential relationship for both and it requires a strategy and a vision”.

“What I have said is that the ability of India and China to work together could determine the Asian century. But their difficulties in doing so may well undermine it. So, this is an extremely consequential relationship for both. It has its fair share of problems and I have been forthright in acknowledging them,” Jaishankar said.

