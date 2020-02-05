New Delhi: The Jamia Millia Islamia University on Tuesday described the situation in the university as ‘normal’ after a pro-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) group raised the provocative ‘goli maaro‘ slogan outside the university, asking for the ‘traitors’ to be shot dead.

Notably, there have been two incidents of shooting outside the university in recent days. On January 30, an alleged minor opened fire at a group of protesters, injuring one. Then, on February 2, two men on a scooty allegedly opened fire, triggering panic among students.

On Tuesday, the situation outside Jamia turned volatile yet again as a group of pro-CAA protesters, reportedly 50-60 in number, gathered outside the university. They raised slogans of ‘Jai Shri Ram‘ and ‘goli maaro‘ before they were detained by the Delhi Police who didn’t allow them to enter the university premises as they planned to do.

Several videos of the men raising these slogans went viral on social media. Later, in a statement, Chief Proctor Waseem Ahmed Khan said, “Some people held a demonstration today, they were later detained by the police. The situation at the university is normal.”

Jamia Millia Islamia University Chief Proctor Waseem Ahmed Khan said, "Some people held a demonstration today, they were later detained by the police. The situation at the University is normal."

The university has been a hotbed of anti-CAA protests since December.

On February 1, a man was arrested for opening fire in the nearby Shaheen Bagh area, where a peaceful anti-CAA sit-in has been going on for over 50 days now. The Delhi Police, however, last night claimed that the accused is a member of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).