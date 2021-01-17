New Delhi: At least six people were killed and 19 others were injured after a bus in which they were travelling in came in contact with an electric cable and caught fire in Jalore district of Rajasthan. The incident took place late on Saturday night. Also Read - 7 Dead in Two Days After Consuming Spurious Liquor in Rajasthan's Bharatpur

Reports said that the driver and the conductor of the bus died on the spot, while the four persons succumbed to their injuries in hospital.

Confirming the casualties, Dr SP Sharma, chief medical officer, Jalore said"Six people have died, six critically injured have been referred to Jodhpur, and 13 others are undergoing treatment at a district hospital in Jalore