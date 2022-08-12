Anand: Six persons, including three women and two children were killed after a speeding SUV rammed into an auto-rickshaw and motorbike near Sojitra village in Gujarat’s Anand district on Thursday evening. The accident took place on a state highway connecting Anand town with Tarapur. The Police said that four people on the auto-rickshaw and two on the bike died on the spot while the driver of the car is under treatment in a hospital.Also Read - Gujarat Hooch Tragedy: Death Toll Rises to 28, Govt Forms Panel to Probe Matter | Top Developments

The family members were returning after celebrating Raksha Bandhan when an accident happened near Anand’s Sojitra. Ketan Ramanbhai Padhiyar, who was allegedly driving the SUV, will be booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder under section 304 of the Indian Penal Code. Also Read - Gujarat Hooch Tragedy: Death Toll Rises To 25, With 40 Still Critical After Consuming Spurious Country-Made Liquor

Gujarat | Six people died in an accident that took place between a car, bike & auto rickshaw at around 7pm in Anand. Four people on the auto & two on bike died on spot & driver of the car is under treatment in a hospital. Investigating underway: Abhishek Gupta, ASP Anand (11.08) pic.twitter.com/PGWkHgAT8L — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2022

Abhishek Gupta, Assistant Superintendent of Police of Anand said, “Six people died in an accident that took place between a car, bike and auto rickshaw at around 7 pm in Anand. Four people on the auto and two on the bike died on the spot and the driver of the car is under treatment in a hospital.”

“The car is owned by a person named Ketan and he has been admitted to the hospital. The car owner has been asked to report. Further information about the accident when will be known after the interrogation,” he added.

Among the victims are three members of a family, including a woman Vina Vipul Mistri (44) and her two minor daughters Jiya (14) and Janvi (17), who were passengers in the auto rickshaw. Yasin Mohammed Vohra, (38), the rickshaw driver, also died in the incident. On the bike was Yogesh Rajesh Odd (20) and Sandeep Thakor Odd (19) who also died in the accident in Sojitra.