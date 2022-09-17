Ranchi: Six people were killed while many are feared injured after a bus fell into Shivani River between Daru on Hazaribagh-Bagodar NH-100 in Jharkhand’s Hazaribag. Rescue operations are on as some people are feared to be trapped in the vehicle, said the Police. The name of the bus is reported to be Shiva and it was going from Giridih to Ranchi when it overturned and fell into Shivani River. The injured have been admitted to Sheikh Bhikhari Medical College, Hazaribagh.Also Read - Monkey Attends Classes With Students In Jharkhand's Hazaribagh, Comes to School Every Morning | See Pics

According to the sources, all the people were going to attend a religious program in Ranchi when the driver suddenly lost control and the bus fell into the river. Many people were trapped in the vehicle and efforts are being made to rescue them with the help of a gas cutter.