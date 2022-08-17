Jammu: A total of six members of a family were found dead inside their residence in the Sidra area of Jammu on Wednesday, said police. Jammu and Kashmir Police sources said that the bodies of two females and four males were recovered from a house in the Sidhra locality of Jammu city. The bodies have been shifted to Government Medical College and Hospital in Jammu.Also Read - Athiya Shetty’s Poses In A Backless Outfit, Check Out Boyfriend KL Rahul's 'Fiery' Reaction

J&K | Six members of a family found dead at their residences in Sidra area of Jammu. Details awaited. Two bodies were found in one house, while four were found in their second house. pic.twitter.com/woHFlOMsW0 — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2022

As per news agency ANI, two bodies were found in one house, while four were found in their second house. Meanwhile, sources said there are no bullet marks on these bodies. The exact cause of death is being ascertained.

Further details were awaited