New Delhi: On the six-month anniversary of Centre’s Article 370 move in which the special status of the erstwhile state, J&K, was abrogated and the newly created Union Territory was put under lockdown, two prominent J&K leaders were released from detention on Wednesday.

Jammu and Kashmir People’s Conference leader Sajjad Lone is a former member of the erstwhile Assembly where he was elected from Handwara constituency. Waheed Para is the youth president of PDP.

Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti and several other politicians were detained under section 107 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, which allows authorities and an executive magistrate to put any person under preventive custody for a period of six months if he receives information that the person is likely to commit a breach of the peace or disturb public tranquillity.

On Tuesday, former PDP MLA from Wachi in south Kashmir Aijaz Ahmad Mir and trade leader Shakeel Ahmed Qalandar were released.