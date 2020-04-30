New Delhi: Two days after a CRPF jawan died due to coronavirus in the national capital, six more personnel have tested positive for the infection, taking the total tally to 52, the CRPF said in a statement. Also Read - Coronavirus: CRPF Jawan Dies of COVID-19, 12 Others Test Positive in Delhi

Issuing a statement, the CRPF said that six more CRPF jawans have been tested COVID-19 positive in Delhi. “All of them belong to the same battalion which has recorded the maximum number of COVID-19 positive cases. Out of 6, one jawan is with the CRPF national Kabaddi team,” the CRPF said. Also Read - 3 CRPF Personnel Killed, Many Injured During Terrorist Attack in Kashmir's Sopore

On April 28, a 55-year-old CRPF jawan died due to coronavirus infection. Notably, this is the first death due to the pandemic among the 10 lakh personnel strong Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) or the paramilitary forces that function under the Union Home Ministry.

The sub-inspector (SI) rank official was admitted to the Safdarjung hospital a few days back after being detected positive for the virus.

Earlier, 45 other personnel from this battalion were admitted with coronavirus infection and they are suspected to have contracted the virus from another colleague who was found positive in their camp.

About 400 CRPF personnel and their families have been tested for COVID-19 in connection with this chain in Delhi.

There have been a few positive cases in other CAPFs like the Border Security Force and the Central Industrial Security Force. Some among them have been cured.

The CRPF is country’s largest paramilitary force with about 3.25 lakh personnel in its ranks and it is designated as the lead internal security force apart from the mainstay for anti-Naxal operations and counter-terrorist duties in the Kashmir valley.