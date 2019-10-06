New Delhi: Jolly Amma Joseph, a 47-year-old woman, has been arrested in Kozhikode on charges of killing six of her family members. The shocking part is this: the first family member was killed 17 years ago — in 2002. According to reports, Jolly’s mother-in-law Anamma Thomas died in 2002; Jolly’s father-in-law died in 2008; her husband died in 2011 and her husband’s maternal uncle died in 2014. In 2016, two more family members, including a one-year-old child, died — all in mysterious circumstances. And Jolly was present when all of her family members died.

So what took the police so long to reveal what transpired behind? Jolly made detailed and fool-proof planning to conceal the murders. Some of the early murders were not even seen as mysterious.

After her husband’s death, Jolly married Shaju — a relative whose wife she has already killed — and claimed ownership t0 the family properties. One brother of Jolly’s former husband, who stays in the United States, lodged a complaint against the serial killing taking place in her family.

All deaths were caused by cyanide. The person who used to supply cyanide to Jolly has also been arrested. Though property and money are understood to be the primary motives behind all the killings, it’s not clear whether Jolly’s present husband who lost his first wife and child in the same fashion was in collusion with Jolly. According to reports, the duo used to talk at odd hours, but Shaju’s motive is not clear. Jolly has, on several occasions, expressed her wish to have a husband like Shaju, reports said. Whether Jolly has an extramarital affair before she had killed her husband in 2011, or whether the duo got involved in one after her husband was killed is yet to be ascertained.

Police said Jolly told a number of lies about her profession throughout which made them suspicious about her. All bodies were exhumed for the investigation on Saturday.