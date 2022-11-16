Six New Cities To Come Up In Karnataka, Says CM Basavaraj Bommai

Six new cities are about to come up across southern state of Karnataka, the state chief minister Basavaraj Bommai announced on Wednesday. One of these six cities will be established near Bengaluru.

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai announced that six new cities will be built in the state.

Bengaluru: Six new cities are about to come up across southern state of Karnataka, the state chief minister Basavaraj Bommai announced on Wednesday. One of these six cities will be established near Bengaluru.

SIX NEW CITIES FOR BOOST ECONOMY

Speaking at the Bengaluru Tech Summit, Bommai said, “Every day, on an average, 5,000 techies are landing at Bengaluru airport for work-related purposes. Due to rapid urbanisation, our government is planning to decentralise development across Karnataka. A total of six new cities will be constructed soon in the state which will boost the economy and productivity of Karnataka.”

He also said all these cities will include all the advanced facilities and encourage the investors to think beyond Bengaluru. “These six new cities will come up near Hubbali, Dharwad, Gulbarga, Mysuru and Mangalore of Karnataka. One city will be constructed near Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru. Best innovation centres and top-class education institutions will be set up in these cities. Our government will propose a detailed plan in a few months,” Bommai said.

Earlier, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state announced that 12,000 new jobs will be created with investments around Mysuru and called it as a Diwali gift to the people of Karnataka. The government also told that many companies are interested in investing around Mysuru.