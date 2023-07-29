Home

6 Killed, several Injured As 2 Buses Collide In Maharashtra’s Buldhana

The accident took place around 2.30 am on Nandur Naka flyover in Malkapur town in the district, a police official told PTI.

At least six people were killed and as many as 21 were injured in a major road accident in Maharashtra. | Photo: ANI twitter

Buldhana: At least six people, including two women, were killed, and as many as 21 were injured in a major road accident in Maharashtra’s Buldhana during the wee hours of Saturday.

One of the buses was returning to Hingoli district from the Amarnath Yatra pilgrimage, while the other was heading to Nashikm, NDTV reported citing officials.

Maharashtra | Six passengers dead, 21 injured in collision between two buses in Buldana early morning today pic.twitter.com/oDj2I6Mc19 — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2023

Four to five people are in critical condition. “The accident happened when one bus, going to Hingoli on Amarnath pilgrimage, collided with another bus going towards Nashik,” a senior police official told PTI.

The mishap took place when the bus going towards Nashik tried to overtake a truck and ended up coming in front of the second bus, resulting in a collision.

Police and authorities rushed to the spot after receiving the information and took the injured to the hospital. Traffic was affected on this route and vehicular movement was disrupted.

Earlier this month, a bus travelling from Yavatmal to Pune caught fire on the Samruddhi Mahamarg Expressway in Maharashtra, resulting in the loss of at least 26 lives and leaving several others injured.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the incident and had said that he was “deeply saddened” by the loss of lives.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had also expressed his anguish over the accident and announced a compensation of ₹ 5 lakh each for families of those who have died.

On May 23, seven people were killed, and 13 others were injured after a bus collided with a truck. The mishap took place on the Nagpur-Pune highway in the Buldhana district.

