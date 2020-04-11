New Delhi: The K Chandrasekhar Rao-led Telangana government on Saturday announced extension of lockdown till April 30. “The state cabinet decided to continue the lockdown in the state till April 30. It will be implemented in a tough manner,” Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao told reporters after a cabinet meeting. Also Read - US Overtakes Italy to Become Country With Highest Coronavirus Deaths And Infections: Report

Rao has already favoured extending the lockdown in the country beyond April 30, saying this step is the only weapon in the country to effectively check the spread of COVID-19. Also Read - Walmart Grocery App Pips Amazon in US in COVID-19 Times

Earlier several states like Maharashtra, Odisha, West Bengal and Rajasthan had extended lockdown till the end of this month in order to contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic, which has claimed 242 lives so far. Also Read - Ministers to Resume Work From Offices Next Week to Focus on kick-starting Economy Post Lockdown

Take a look at the complete list of states that have extended lockdown till April 30.

Odisha: The Naveen Patnaik-led Odisha government was the first to extend the lockdown till April 30. Patnaik, on Thursday, announced the decision after a state cabinet meeting.

Punjab: The Punjab government has also extended the lockdown in the state till May 1. The decision was taken at a meeting of the Council of Ministers to check community spread of the pandemic and to prevent overcrowding at the amandis’ in the light of the ensuing wheat harvesting and procurement season.

Rajasthan: The Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government on Friday extended the lockdown till April 30. The decision was taken in a bid to combat the spread of coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic, which has wreaked havoc across the country.

Maharashtra: Soon after virtual meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government on Saturday announced an extension to the three-week lockdown till April 30. “Maharashtra will continue to be locked down till April 30. The state will show the way to the country even in these tough times”, said CM Thackeray, while addressing a press conference.

Karnataka: The coronavirus lockdown will continue for another 15 days in Karnataka, starting April 14 (when the ongoing curfew ends), Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa told media persons on Sasturday. However, there will be some relaxations this time, he added.

Telangana: On Saturday night, Chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao also announced an extension of the lockdown till the end of this month.