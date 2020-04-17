New Delhi: Days after a woman from Telangana travelled 1,400 km to bring back son stuck in Andhra Pradesh due to COVID-19 lockdown, a woman from Kerala criss-crossed six states, travelling 2,700 km across three days to meet her critically ill soon, a Border Security Force (BSF) personnel, in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur. Also Read - Coronavirus: Amid Lockdown, Telangana Woman Rides Scooty to Bring Back Son From Andhra Pradesh

Notably, the 50-year-old woman made the journey accompanied by her daughter-in-law and a relative. The condition of her 29-year-old son, who was suffering from muscle inflamation, she said, is ‘improving.’

The family, according to reports, was informed about the condition of the BSF personnel, identified as Arun Kumar, by a doctor of AIIMS Jodhpur. Following this, they decided to make the said journey, crossing Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra and, finally, Gujarat, to reach their destination.

The necessary passes were arranged for them after intervention by Union Minister V Muraleedharan, the office of Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, and Congress leader Oommen Chandy, himself a former CM of the southern state.

The cab, meanwhile, was arranged through a helpline and two drivers drove them to Jodhpur, free of cost.

Arun Kumar had visited his village in February end on leave but had fallen ill days after returning to duty and had expressed a desire to meet his family.

Kerala, notably, is the first Indian state to have ‘flattened’ its COVID-19 curve. It reported the country’s first coronavirus case in January and at one time, was also the worst-affected state. Now, however, its COVID-19 tally stands at just 380.

Rajasthan, on the other hand, is one of the worst-affected states in the country at present, with nearly 1.150 cases.

(With agency inputs)