New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for successfully test-launching the indigenously developed Hypersonic Technology Demonstrator Vehicle and said very few countries today have such capability. Also Read - 'Landmark Achievement For Atmanirbhar Bharat': DRDO Successfully Tests Made-in-India Hypersonic Vehicle

“Congratulations to DRDO for successful flight of the Hypersonic Test Demonstration Vehicle today. The scramjet engine developed by our scientists helped the flight achieve a speed 6 times the speed of sound! Very few countries have such capability today,” PM Narendra Modi tweeted. Also Read - 'Government Should Least Interfere in NEP 2020,' PM Modi at Governors' Conference

Congratulations to @DRDO_India for successful flight of the Hypersonic Test Demonstration Vehicle today. The scramjet engine developed by our scientists helped the flight achieve a speed 6 times the speed of sound! Very few countries have such capability today. Also Read - PM Modi, President Kovind to Address Governor's Conference Over National Education Policy 2020 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 7, 2020

Notably, with the successful demonstration of the hypersonic vehicle, India has entered an elite club to become the fourth country after the United States, Russia and China to become a member of the hypersonic regime.

This is a step towards the manufacture of advanced Hypersonic Vehicles to pave the way towards the development of missiles travelling at six times the speed of sound.

Earlier today, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the DRDO and said that with its success, “all critical technologies are now established to progress to the next phase”.

“I congratulate to DRDO on this landmark achievement towards realising PM’s vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat. I spoke to the scientists associated with the project and congratulated them on this great achievement. India is proud of them,” the Defence Minister tweeted.

The DRDO demonstrated its Hypersonic air-breathing scramjet technology with the flight test of ‘Made in India’ HSTDV at 11:03 AM today from the APJ Abdul Kalam Launch Complex at Wheeler Island, off the coast of Odisha.

“The Hypersonic cruise vehicle was launched using a proven solid rocket motor, which took it to an altitude of 30 km, where the aerodynamic heat shields were separated at hypersonic Mach number,” the DRDO said in a statement.

The cruise vehicle separated from the launch vehicle and the air intake opened as planned. The hypersonic combustion sustained and the cruise vehicle continued on its desired flight path at a velocity of six times the speed of sound.

Critical functions such as fuel injection and auto ignition of scramjet have demonstrated technological maturity. The scramjet engine performed in a textbook manner.

The parameters of launch and cruise vehicle, including scramjet engine, were monitored by multiple tracking radars, electro-optical systems and Telemetry Stations and the scramjet engine worked at high dynamic pressure and at very high temperature.

A ship was also deployed in the Bay of Bengal to monitor the performance during the cruise phase of hypersonic vehicle.

All the performance parameters have indicated a resounding success of the mission. With this successful demonstration, many critical technologies such as aerodynamic configuration for Hypersonic manoeuvers, use of scramjet propulsion for ignition and sustained combustion at hypersonic flow, thermo-structural characterisation of high-temperature materials and separation mechanism at hypersonic velocities can be achieved.