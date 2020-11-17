New Delhi: A six-year-old girl who was found dead in Kanpur district of Uttar Pradesh was brutally killed, gangraped and her lungs were then taken out of the body. The girl had gone missing on the night of Diwali from the Ghatampur area. Also Read - Won’t Make Alliance With Any Major Parties: Akhilesh Yadav on 2022 UP Assembly Polls

Police said that lungs were removed by the accused to perform black magic, believing that it will help a woman give birth to a child. Senior police officer Brajesh Srivastava informed that the accused Ankul Kuril (20) and Beeran (31) — who were arrested on Sunday, handed over the lungs to key conspirator Parshuram Kuril to perform black magic.

Parshuram was taken into custody yesterday. The officer added that Parshuram's wife too was detained due to the apprehension that she knew about the incident, but did not talk about it to anyone.

The accused have been charged under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

According to the reports, Parshuram initially tried to mislead the police, but facing intensive interrogation, he broke down and confessed to his crime. He got married in 1999 but had not had a child so far, following which he persuaded his nephew, Ankul, and his friend Beeran, to kidnap the girl and remove her lungs.

The accused who were heavily drunk kidnapped the girl and gangraped her before killing her.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials to take strict action against the accused. The chief minister has said the case would be heard in a fast-track court so that the accused are punished at the earliest.

He has also directed the officials to extend the financial help of Rs 5 lakh to the victim’s family.

(With PTI Inputs)