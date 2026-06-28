Siya and Chetan rehearsed the murder, searched on Google, and more: Police share more shocking details in Ketan Agarwal murder case

A Pune police team has arrived at Lohagad Fort with both accused, Chetan and Siya, to recreate the crime scene in their presence.

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New Delhi: New revelations are emerging daily in the murder case of Pune businessman Ketan Agarwal. Information provided by the police team points fingers towards Siya Goyal. The police revealed that Siya and Chetan Chaudhary had even rehearsed the murder beforehand. Siya had searched on Google for ways to execute the crime. Meanwhile, a Pune police team has arrived at Lohagad Fort with both accused, Chetan and Siya, to recreate the crime scene in their presence.

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Siya and Chetan Rehearsed Before Killing Ketan

New details continue to surface in the Ketan Agarwal murder case. The police state that Ketan’s fiancée, Siya, and her boyfriend, Chetan, had rehearsed the murder. Additionally, the Pune police revealed that the duo had previously attempted to kill Ketan on June 14.

Siya had searched on Google

Siya was so intent on killing her fiancé that she was researching methods on Google to execute the crime. The police also claim that the accused had prepared and practiced the answers they would give during interrogation following the murder.

They Had Planned To Alter His Appearance

To evade suspicion, Siya and Chetan had even planned to disguise themselves. Information has also emerged regarding attempts to delete chats and other digital evidence after the incident. The Pune Rural Police are continuing the investigation based on digital and technical evidence.

Siya Had Said, “Push Ketan when I sit down”

In the Ketan Agarwal murder case, the Pune police have arrived at Lohagad Fort with the accused, Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary, to recreate the crime scene. The scene recreation is currently underway. Through this process, the police aim to determine exactly how the duo pushed Ketan Agarwal down the hill. They seek to establish how Siya signaled Chetan Chaudhary to push Ketan once she sat down, and how Chetan—dressed in a hoodie and having entered without a ticket—managed to reach Lohagad Fort and keep the pair under constant surveillance.

Video Recording Of The Crime Scene Reconstruction

A video recording of the crime scene reconstruction is being made. As part of the investigation into Ketan Agarwal’s murder, the Lonavala police brought both accused—Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary—to Lohagad Fort early Sunday morning. The police are reconstructing the crime scene to ascertain the sequence of events on the day of the incident and to clarify the specific role played by each accused.

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An on-site investigation and verification are being conducted to determine exactly how Ketan Agarwal was murdered. A forensic team is carrying out a thorough examination at the spot where Ketan is suspected to have been pushed into the ravine. Forensic experts are working to strengthen the investigation by gathering scientific evidence.