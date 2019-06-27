Muzaffarpur: The three-member committee in the case of skeletons found near the Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) has established that it was the remains of the last rites of unclaimed bodies.

District Magistrate Alok Ranjan Ghosh said that Sub-Divisional Officer and Deputy Superintendent of Police were sent there as a part of high-level investigation team constituted on June 25.

“Forest Department had also planted a few saplings in that corner. No one goes to that corner so last rites were done there. The administration used to provide them Rs 2000 for each last rite. 19 bodies were disposed off in this manner in 2019, 100 bodies in 2018 and 47 bodies in 2017,” said Ghosh.

The DM said that the remains will be sent to forensics to ascertained whether they’re human or animal remains, male or female remains.

“Their last rites will be performed after that. An order has been issued that no further last rites be performed at SKMCH premises but at Dadar Ghat,” said Ghosh.

As per the standard operating procedure, once a hospital receives a dead body, it has to contact the nearest police station and file a report. The corpse has to be kept in the postmortem room for 72 hours after the report has been filed.

If nobody turns up to identify the body within 72 hours, the post mortem department has to bury or burn the body following the stipulated procedure.