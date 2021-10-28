Ahmedabad: The beggars in this state will not have to beg in the roadside anymore, nor will they spend night in the chilling winter outside. From now on, they will get skill-based train and will stay in shelter homes until they are made self-sufficient — thanks to the Gujarat government for taking such wonderful initiative for the destitute of the state.Also Read - PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: Farmers Likely to Get Rs 12,000 Before Diwali. Register Now to Get Benefits

As per latest updates, the Gujarat government on Thursday has started a drive to rehabilitate beggars and destitute people in eight major cities of the state.

Giving further details to news agency PTI, an official said that Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Manisha Vakil held a meeting with stakeholders for effective implementation of the drive that began from Vadodara.

In the meantime, the state administration has swung into action days after state BJP president CR Paatil reprimanded Vadodara Mayor Keyur Rokadia for the slow pace in resolving the issue of stray cattle and beggars in the city.

Vakil, who is an MLA from Vadodara city, convened a meeting of the city police commissioner, municipal commissioner, mayor and officials of the Social Justice and Empowerment department to find a long-term solution for beggars on city roads.

“We are launching this drive to rehabilitate beggars from Vadodara. Our aim is to cover all eight major cities of Gujarat. First, we have to identify beggars and bring them to shelter homes. Shelter homes will have to take care of them till they become capable of starting a new life and stand on their feet,” Vakil told reporters.

As per the plan, the beggars and destitute persons will be given skill-based training, which will help them earn their livelihood, the minister said, adding that they will also be provided assistance in buying a home under government schemes.

Vakil further stated that the beggars and destitute people will be given a unique identification number, linked with their Aadhaar cards, so that they can be identified and sent back to their hometowns if they are caught begging again.

