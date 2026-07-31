‘Skin brighter than country’s future’: CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke’s fresh dig at PM Modi’s latest Instagram selfie video

Earlier, Dipke also criticised PM Modi, saying he should step down as Prime Minister and "become an influencer" over his recent efforts to connect with young people on Instagram.

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'Skin brighter than country's future': Dipke's fresh dig at PM Modi's latest Instagram selfie video

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke took a sarcastic dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the PM shared a video welcoming Parliament’s passage of the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026. In the selfie-style video posted on Thursday, Modi said the new law would help make the examination system more fair and trustworthy. He also warned that the “paper mafia” would face strict action and said the government would continue improving the exam system through technology and tougher laws. Reacting to the video on Instagram, Dipke wrote, “Your skin is brighter than the country’s future.”

What did PM Modi say in his latest Instagram video?

Modi on Thursday welcomed Parliament’s approval of the Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, saying the new law would strengthen the country’s examination system and ensure strict action against those involved in paper leaks.

In a video message shared on X, the Prime Minister said the legislation was a major step towards building a fair and trustworthy examination system. He noted that both the Centre and state governments had struggled with exam paper leaks for years and said the government had taken several steps, including setting up a task force, proposing fast-track courts and consulting states to tackle the issue.

“The future of children was facing uncertainties. Education reform is essential for both the Centre and the states. It also requires the use of technology. Those involved in paper leaks and those who play with the future of the country’s children will not go unpunished,” PM Modi said.

The Bill, which was passed by the Lok Sabha earlier this week, received approval from the Rajya Sabha on Thursday. It will become law after receiving President Droupadi Murmu’s assent.

The Prime Minister said the stricter legal provisions would help break the network behind paper leaks and make the examination system more reliable. He added that the government would continue working to prevent such incidents and ensure a transparent and dependable education system.

Dipke’s earlier dig at PM Modi

Earlier, Dipke also criticised PM Modi, saying he should step down as Prime Minister and “become an influencer” over his recent efforts to connect with young people on Instagram.

He also questioned how effective the new anti-paper leak law would be, saying that passing a law alone is not enough and that proper implementation is what really matters. Dipke warned that students could launch another nationwide protest if cases filed against protesters are not withdrawn. He further claimed that the anger among students could affect the government’s electoral prospects in the future.