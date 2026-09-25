Skip the parking hassle! Check free shuttle routes, schedule for UP International Trade Show

The UP International Trade Show runs from September 25 to 29, and the administration has rolled out a free shuttle bus service to help visitors get to and from the venue.

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To help visitors get to the venue, nine main shuttle routes have been set up covering various parts of Delhi-NCR. Representational Image

The UP International Trade Show 2026 opened its doors on Friday at the India Expo Center and Mart, running through September 29th. To make things easier for visitors, the state administration has rolled out a free shuttle bus service to and from the venue.

To help visitors get to the venue, nine main shuttle routes have been set up covering various parts of Delhi-NCR, along with key areas in Gautam Buddha Nagar and the Yamuna Authority region. On top of that, 60 intercity electric buses and 42 park-and-ride buses will be running throughout the event to keep things moving smoothly.

Also Read | 9 killed, several passengers injured after moving bus catches fire on Yamuna Expressway near Jewar airport in Greater Noida

How will the buses operate?

According to officials, buses on all the major routes will stop right outside Gates 3 and 4 of the India Expo Mart (IEML) on Knowledge Park Road. Most routes will run at roughly 30-minute intervals, so visitors shouldn’t have to wait too long between buses.

The free shuttle bus will be available for business people from 9 am to 3 pm.

There will be a free shuttle service for the general public from 3 pm to 8 pm.

Bus service from the bus stand to Expo Mart will be available from 9 am to 6 pm.

For return from Expo Mart, buses will operate from 2 pm to 9:10 pm.

On some routes, the last bus will operate till 9:30 pm.

32 buses will operate from major locations

Botanical Garden Metro Station (Gate No. 4): Expo Mart via GIP Mall, Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and Sector-142 Advant-NASA Parking.

Expo Mart via GIP Mall, Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and Sector-142 Advant-NASA Parking. Noida Sector-62: Expo Mart via Wave City Centre, Golf Course, Dadri Main Road, Salarpur, Bhangel, NSEZ, Phase-2, Surajpur, Collectorate, LG Roundabout, Sharda Hospital and NASA Parking.

Expo Mart via Wave City Centre, Golf Course, Dadri Main Road, Salarpur, Bhangel, NSEZ, Phase-2, Surajpur, Collectorate, LG Roundabout, Sharda Hospital and NASA Parking. Gaur City Mall: Expo Mart via Ek Murti Chowk, Iteda, Surajpur, Collectorate, LG Roundabout and Sharda Hospital.

Expo Mart via Ek Murti Chowk, Iteda, Surajpur, Collectorate, LG Roundabout and Sharda Hospital. Noida Sector-35 (Morna Bus Stand): City Centre, Sector-37, Expressway and Sector-142 Advantage via NASA Parking to Expo Mart.

Also Read | Delhi-Noida in 15 minutes: Good news for commuters as Barapullah Phase-III elevated corridor to open from September 29

Bus services from nearby areas

Dadri Roadways Bus Stand: Expo Mart via Tilpata, Dadri Railway Line, Surajpur, Collectorate, LG Roundabout and Sharda Hospital.

Dankaur: NASA Parking via Secunderabad Road, Ganga Canal T-Point, Greater Noida Road, Kasna and Pari Chowk.

Rabupura: Expo Mart via Yamuna Gaur City and Galgotias University.

Jewar Bus Stand: NASA Parking via Yamuna Expressway.

Noida International Airport (Terminal Forecourt): NASA Parking via Yamuna Expressway.

Intercity and ‘Park and Ride’ e-bus services

Operation of 60 Intercity e-buses: To connect the interior sectors of Noida and Greater Noida.

42 Park & ​​Ride e-buses: To transport passengers directly from NASA Parking to India Expo Mart.

Operating Hours: 9:00 AM to 9:30 PM (Subject to change depending on traffic and crowd).

For shuttle service inquiries or complaints, contact transport helpline contact Mahesh Chaudhary at 9717790588.