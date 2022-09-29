New Delhi: Abhiyuday Mishra, a gaming YouTuber, popular among the masses by the screen name ‘Skylord’, died in a road accident in Madhya Pradesh, reported NDTV online quoting the local media. Mishra used to upload videos of his gameplay of Garena Free Fire, a multiplayer shooter for mobile phones similar to PUBG, and had developed a huge fan following over the time.Also Read - Congress President Election; Digvijaya Singh To File Nomination For Party President Poll

According to reports, Mishra was riding a motorcycle with a group when he was rammed by a truck on the state highway near Sohagpur, 122 km from state capital Bhopal, on Sunday, Dainik Bhaskar reported. The group was on a state riding tour to promote tourism, sponsored by the Madhya Pradesh government. The tour started on September 21 in Khajuraho, the ancient city known for its magnificent temples and intricate sculptures in Chattarpur district.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SkyLord (@iamskylord69)

Mishra’ last post on Instagram, followed by 4.24 lakh people, was a selfie captioned, “Madhya Pradesh. The heart of Incredible India.” He posted his last video two weeks ago on YouTube, which has 1.64 million followers. Mishra’s fans started posting condolences on his social media profiles. A police case has been filed against the truck driver, the NDTV report added.