New Delhi: The Southwest monsoon, which brings more than 75 per cent of the country’s rainfall during June-September, will be normal this year, reported news agency PTI via Skymet Weather, a private weather forecaster on Tuesday. The north India plains, along with a few parts of the northeast region, are likely to be at risk of being rain deficient through the season, the Skymet said. Also Read - IPL 2021, MI vs RCB in Chennai: Predicted Playing XIs, Head to Head, Pitch Report, Toss Timing, Squads, Chennai Weather Forecast For Match 1

G P Sharma, President (Meteorology) of the Skymet Weather said the Long Period Average (LPA) of the rainfall during June to September will be 103 per cent with an error margin of plus or minus 5 per cent. “That is the healthy normal,” Sharma said. He added that there is 60 per cent probability of a ‘normal’ monsoon and 15 per cent probability of ‘above normal’ rainfall. Also Read - India vs England 5th T20I Ahmedabad Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, Likely Playing XIs: Squads, Toss, Team News For IND vs ENG 5th T20I at Narendra Modi Stadium

Monsoon essential for economy

The Monsoon season, which begins on June 1, is crucial for summer crops and brings about 70% of India’s annual rainfall. It is crucial to the country’s agriculture, one of the mainstays of its economy. Monsoon spurs farm produce and improves rural spending. Monsoon in the range of 96-104 of the LPA is considered to be normal and 103 per cent of the LPA is on the higher side of the normal range. Also Read - India vs England 4th T20I Ahmedabad Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, Likely Playing XIs: Squads, Toss, Team News For IND vs ENG 4th T20I at Narendra Modi Stadium

On a monthly scale, June is likely to receive rainfall of 106 per cent of LPA, while July is expected to record 97 per cent of LPA. August and September are expected to receive 99 per cent and 116 per cent of the LPA, the Skymet said. Sharma said 2021 will be the third consecutive year of a good monsoon. Last two years have recorded above normal rainfall.

A few parts at risk of being rain deficient

In terms of geographical risk, the plains of north India along with a few parts of the northeast region are likely to be at risk of being rain deficient through the season, the Skymet said. “Also, interior parts of Karnataka face the scare of scanty rains in the core monsoon months of July and August. The onset month of June and the withdrawal phase of September is assuring good countrywide rainfall distribution,” it added.

The Skymet Weather, in its forecast in January, had also predicted a normal monsoon. Last year, the Skymet Weather did not issue a monsoon forecast. The India Meteorological Department (IMD), the country’s official weather forecaster, is likely to release its monsoon forecast later this week.

(With inputs from PTI)