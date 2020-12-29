New Delhi: Karnataka Legislative Council Deputy Chairman SL Dharme Gowda allegedly died by suicide. The JDS legislator’s body was found on a Railway track near Chickmagalur at around 2 AM on Tuesday. A suicide note has also been recovered. Also Read - New Year 2021: Bengaluru Imposes Section 144 on Dec 31, 'No-man' Zones at Multiple Places

The Dy Chairman’s death is likely to kick up some storm in Karnataka politics. “It is shocking to learn the news of Deputy Speaker of the State Legislative Council and JDS leader SL Dharmegowda’s suicide. He was a calm and decent man. This is a loss of the state”, JDS chief and former PM HD Deve Gowda expressed grief. Also Read - School Reopening: Class 10 And 12 to Start From Jan 1 in Karnataka, Govt Issues SOPs | Details Here Karnataka: Body of SL Dharmegowda, Deputy Speaker of State Legislative Council was found on a railway track near Kadur in Chikkamagaluru. A suicide note has been recovered. Also Read - Ahead of Christmas, New Year, These States Withdraw Night Curfew, Issue Guidelines | Complete List Here — ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2020

Former Karnataka CM, HD Kumaraswamy said that the party has lost an ‘impeccable’ politician. “The news of the suicide of senior party leader and of my brother SL Dharmega Gowda, came as a shock. We lost a politician of impeccable personality. May the Lord have mercy on the family and fans of Dharmagowda,” the JDS leader tweeted.

Earlier this month, Gowda was in the news after Congress members manhandled him in the Vidhan Parishad over a row pertaining to the no-confidence motion initiated against Chairman K Pratapachandra Shetty.

The Opposition leaders had dragged him from the chairman’s seat, alleging that the latter had joined hands with the ruling BJP to ‘unconstitutionally’ remove the Upper House Chairman Pratap Chandra Shetty, who is from the Congress.