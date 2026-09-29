Slap controversy escalates: AAP’s Saurabh Bharadwaj, Jarnail Singh detained after clash with cop

AAP MLA Jarnail Singh and former minister Saurabh Bharadwaj were detained today after FIRs were filed against them and Sahib Singh, the legislator's aide, over the assault on a Delhi Police head constable.

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Saurabh Bhardwaj and Jarnail Singh were booked for slapping a police constable during Arvind Kejriwal's Tilak Nagar rally. File image

A head constable with the Delhi Police was assaulted amid an AAP protest in Tilak Nagar, which broke out after PWD Minister Parvesh Verma slapped an aide of party MLA Jarnail Singh. Now, Delhi Police has registered an FIR in connection with the incident and named AAP leaders, including Delhi unit president Saurabh Bharadwaj and Tilak Nagar MLA Jarnail Singh, along with other party workers.

What actually happened during Arvind Kejriwal’s Tilak Nagar visit?

Delhi Police said a head constable, present in Tilak Nagar in plain clothes to record the proceedings on video, was allegedly surrounded by AAP supporters and assaulted during the party’s national convenor Arvind Kejriwal’s visit to the area. Police initiated action in the case after the head constable underwent a medical examination following the alleged assault.

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The crowd can be seen moving forward, with several protesters, Jarnail Singh among them, pushing the head constable while Singh points toward him. As the crowd closes in and grabs him, police personnel step in to pull him out, resulting in a heated exchange.

A video from the incident circulated widely on social media and appeared to show the minister slapping a man identified as Sahib Singh, who was associated with Jarnail Singh. The incident prompted the AAP to demand an FIR against the minister.

FIR filed against Saurabh Bharadwaj, Jarnail Singh

According to reports, Delhi Police has registered a case in connection with the alleged assault, naming AAP Delhi chief Saurabh Bharadwaj, Tilak Nagar MLA Jarnail Singh, and several other party workers. The case involves allegations of assaulting a government employee and obstructing him from carrying out his official duties. The ongoing investigation is expected to piece together the sequence of events and determine the specific roles of those named in the FIR.

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AAP’s protest against Parvesh Verma

AAP leaders, including Saurabh Bharadwaj and Jarnail Singh, staged a protest and headed to the Vikaspuri Police Station following the road inspection controversy, demanding action against Parvesh Verma. According to Bharadwaj, police had failed to register an FIR despite the complaint and video evidence the party presented. The protest went on to become another flashpoint in the ongoing standoff between AAP and Delhi Police.

The incident took place a day after Parvesh Verma slapped Jarnail Singh’s aide Sahib Singh during a road inspection in Tilak Nagar. Verma was inspecting road work when he got into an argument with Jarnail Singh over the quality of construction. Sahib Singh was recording the exchange when Verma pushed down his phone and slapped him.

Sahib Singh has claimed that Verma slapped him to stop the recording. The dispute led to complaints and police action involving both sides.