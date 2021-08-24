Mumbai: A scuffle broke out between BJP and Sena workers at Union Minister Narayan Rane’s residence over his controversial comments against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Notably, Rane landed himself in a soup after he allegedly threatened to ‘slap’ Uddhav Thackeray, sparking fresh conflict between the BJP and Shiv Sena. “It is shameful that the chief minister does not know the year of independence. He leaned back to enquire about the count of years of independence during his speech. Had I been there, I would have given (him) a tight slap,” Rane said during a rally in Chiplun (Ratnagiri) on Monday night. He is currently on a ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatra’ from Mumbai to Sindhudurg.Also Read - Elgar Parishad Case: NIA Says Accused Wanted to Wage War Against Nation; JNU, TISS Students Recruited For Terror
Rane May Be Arrested
The Union Minister is now facing an arrest after a case filed by Sena workers. A Nashik Police team is on its way to arrest Narayan Rane over his controversial remark. At least two FIRs have been registered against Union minister Narayan Rane, while complaints have been filed in Pune and Nasik.
The police have beefed up security for Rane’s home in Mumbai, Sindhudurg and a resort where he was camping, his son Nitesh Rane said that they are consulting legal advisors in the matter.
“Shiv Sena Nashik Chief filed a complaint last night that Union Min Narayan Rane’s statement (against Maharashtra CM) has hurt them, it can create a law & order situation. Keeping this in mind, FIR registered at Nashik Cyber Police Station”, said Deepak Pandey, Nashik Police Commissioner.
If reports are to be believed, Rane may be taken into custody over his contentious comments against the Maharashtra CM.
Remove Rane From Cabinet, Demands Sena MP
Meanwhile, Shiv Sena MP Vinayak Raut has written to PM Narendra Modi, requesting him to remove Rane from Union Cabinet over his remarks against Thackeray.
This is the second major brush between the former allies turned enemies BJP-Sena in a week. Last Wednesday, Sena activists ‘cleaned and purified’ the late Balasaheb Thackeray Memorial at Shivaji Park after Rane paid obeisance there prior to launching his yatra.
(With agency inputs)