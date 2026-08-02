Slipper hurled at Pappu Yadav in Delhi; perpetrator thrashed by supporters

Pappu Yadav, an independent MP from Purnia, Bihar, was reportedly attacked and a slipper was hurled at him at his Delhi residence on Sunday evening. It is also being alleged that the assailant was armed with a knife. This incident follows his 'mock theft of offering' stunt in Parliament premises.

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(Image: Videograb/IANS)

New Delhi: Pappu Yadav, an independent MP from Purnia, Bihar, was reportedly attacked and a slipper was hurled at him at his Delhi residence on Sunday evening. It is also being alleged that the assailant was armed with a knife. This incident follows his ‘mock theft of offering’ stunt in Parliament premises.

Pappu Yadav was addressing a press conference when a man threw a slipper at him, after which his supporters assaulted the man.

Yadav alleged that a young man attempted to kill him while armed with a knife. He said, “Certain self-styled godmen keep saying—’Kill him, burn him, and we will give Rs 51 lakh.’ We caught one such individual and handed him over to the police. The police have now taken the accused into custody, and an FIR has been registered against him.”

Pappu Yadav had staged a ‘mock theft of offerings’ stunt in Parliament on Friday, following which a Hindu activist from Lucknow announced a reward of Rs 51 lakh for anyone who brought his head.

After the attack, Pappu Yadav told the media, “The attack happened right in front of you. What is my crime? The real guilt lies with Brij Bhushan Tiwari and Champat Rai.”