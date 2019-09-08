New Delhi: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Sunday said that decisions taken by the Narendra Modi-led NDA government in its first 100 days have helped empower people, adding that more inclusiveness and transparency has been brought in the system.

Addressing a press conference, the Minister for Information and Broadcasting added, “One of the important aspects of the decision to revoke Article 370 is that Pakistan knocked several doors including that of the United Nations, but the entire world stood with India.”

Speaking on the completion of NDA’s 100 days in office, he said, “No other government in the past has taken so many people-friendly decisions in its first 100 days in power.”

Javadekar also highlighted some of the key decisions taken by the Modi government in the past 100 days.

“The decisions to scrap Jammu and Kashmir’s special status and to make the practice of instant triple talaq a penal offence were some of the major ones,” the minister said.

Explaining the ongoing economic crisis, Prakash Javadekar said that it is only a “cyclical process” and the fundamentals of the economy continue to remain “strong”. India in 2018 received Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) more than China, the Minister said to prove the point.

“Let me make it very clear that sometimes slowdown is a cyclical process. But the fundamentals of Indian economy are so strong and they are not been disturbed. Actually, we have received record FDI more than China last year,” Javadekar said.

Javadekar assured that the slowdown will not hurt India’s progress rate. “There is no situation to be panicky about. Our economy is strong.”

In Lok Sabha elections, held earlier this year, Prime Minister Modi returned for a second consecutive term in office with the BJP winning 303 seats and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) winning a total of 353 seats.