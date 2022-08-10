New Delhi: When it comes to buying homes, the post-pandemic effect of Work-From-Home trend and freelance jobs has resulted in increased prices of homes in small cities as compared to the big metropolitan ones. According to data analysed by SBI Research, there is an increased demand for homes in smaller cities and towns , and consequently demand for home loans from tier 3 and tier 4 districts of India is growing at a faster pace than the top two tier districts, including Mumbai and Delhi (NCR) post the pandemic.Also Read - Tamil Nadu Miniature Artist Paints Tricolour in His Right Eye to Mark Independence Day 2022

Almost all the companies (private and public) resorted to a work from home policy during the first wave in 2019 and some are still working on the same mode, or have moved to hybrid model as a post-pandemic strategy. Also Read - No CNG Supply In Delhi Today, Pumps To Be Closed

“The increased job opportunities coupled with the lower cost of living had already led many to start-ups shifting their bases away from over-crowded metropolitan cities. Several top-tier developers had already launched international quality lifestyle residential projects to cater to the changing demand patterns. The government’s infrastructure focused schemes like AMRUT and Smart City projects is also helping in developing world class infrastructure in these cities,” said the report. Also Read - Aamir Khan And Naga Chaitanya Visit National War Memorial in Delhi Ahead of Laal Singh Chaddha Release - See Pics

What are Tier I, II, III and IV districts?

Metropolitan regions of Bangalore, Chennai, Delhi(NCR), Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, and Pune are considered Tier 1, and state capitals and evolving areas are categorized as Tier 2. The remaining districts are categorized as Tier 3 and Tier 4 based on their urban population. If the urban population of a rural district is between 26-50 per cent, it is classified as Tier 3 and the rest as Tier 4.

Housing Prices Increased More in Smaller Cities Than in Metros

Housing prices have increased significantly in smaller cities and suburbs than in major cities over the last year, as per the SBI report. Many tier-2 cities including Vishakhapatnam, Guwahati, Raipur, Surat, Vadodara, Jaipur, Lucknow, Dehradun and tier-3 city Coimbatore have witnessed higher growth in housing prices. The share of housing loans in bank credit has also increased to 14.4 per cent in June 2022 from 13.1 per cent in March 2020. Housing contributes around 50 per cent of the personal/retail loans. According to the study, the trend of rising home loan demand in rural districts can be attributed to the SVAMITVA scheme, which provides rural people with the right to document their residential properties which can then help them to use their property for economic purposes.

Share of Tier 3 and Tier 4 Districts in Fresh Disbursal Improving

The combined share of tier 3 and tier 4 districts in fresh disbursement of home loans, though small, has also been growing steadily over the years. It has now grown to 36% in FY22 compared to 32% in FY19, noted the SBI study. Punjab and Karnataka (five each) rank among the top-20 tier-III districts in terms of fresh loan disbursal. These being 20 semi urban districts. Uttar Pradesh tops the tier-IV list with six among the top-20 districts for fresh home loan disbursal.

Women Borrowers Buying Homes in Tier 3 and Tier 4 Increasing

The number of women borrowers taking home loans in tier-III and tier-IV cities has also been on the rise. Chhattisgarh, Gujarat and Haryana account for the maximum number of women home loan borrowers among the top-20 tier-III and tier-IV districts across India. Interestingly, these 12 districts (six from Chhattisgarh and three each from Haryana and Gujarat) have a 49 per cent women population, the report revealed.