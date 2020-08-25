Delhi Metro Latest News: After remaining shut for more than five months, the Delhi Metro is gearing up for resumption of services from September. Also Read - Unlock 4.0: MHA Likely to Allow Metro Services to Resume Operations, Say Reports

Issuing a statement, the DMRC said that it has made massive preparations for the safe travel of passengers keeping the COVID situation in mind. Also Read - Delhi Metro Reopening News: Ready With COVID Guidelines to Commence Operations, Says DMRC

Starting from new smartcards with auto top-up facility to stickers on social distancing norms pasted on seats and platform floors, the Delhi Metro is all set to welcome commuters from Septer when the services will be resumed. Also Read - Unlock 3: When Will Delhi Metro Services Reopen? Here’s What CM Kejriwal Has to Say

DMRC authorities have been working on protocols to ensure that social distancing norms are in place whenever commuters return.

Since March 25, the Delhi Metro services have remained suspended in the national capital in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. According to updates, the DMRC has suffered a loss of nearly Rs 1,300 crore till now.

Soon after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said he has urged the Centre to allow Delhi Metro services to resume, the DMRC issued a statement and said it is ready to resume operations whenever asked by the centre.

The national capital recorded 1,061 fresh coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the tally in the city to over 1.62 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 4,313.