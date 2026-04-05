Home

News

Stuck paying high electricity bills? THIS feature in your smart prepaid meter will help bring down bills

Stuck paying high electricity bills? THIS feature in your smart prepaid meter will help bring down bills

The smart electricity meter can lead to high electricity bills in the long as well as short term. A special feature can help you curb the high electricity bills. Here's what it is and how to use it

Smart prepaid meters have a budget limit that can be activated.

Prepaid cards are being installed in the country, but rather than making life comfortable, these are making life more difficult for people. There have been rising complaints on social media over expensive electricity bills and power outages since smart meters came into the market.

But you can use a special feature to keep your electricity bill low while addressing the issue of power outages. In order to do this, you will have to use the budget limit feature on your prepaid meter’s app.

What is the budget limit feature in smart meters?

Smart prepaid meters have a budget limit that can be activated. Just like you receive a mobile data alert that shows that you have exceeded your set limit, the meter alerts you as you approach or exceed the budget.

To use this feature, you will need to use the govt app for your prepaid meter based on your state. You can install the app specific to your state and connection and log in using your linked mobile number or customer ID.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

How to set the power limit feature?

If you want to use the budget limit feature to keep your electricity bill under control and avoid power cuts, first download the compatible app for your prepaid electricity meter and log in using your registered mobile number or customer ID.

Here is a step-by-step way of setting the power limit:

Firstly, log in to the official app of your electricity department, like Bihar Bijli Smart Meter, UPPCL Smart Consumer, etc.

Then, click on the option of budget or set alerts from the menu.

Now, enter the amount you want to spend on electricity in a month, e.g., Rs 2,000.

Then, set the limit on when you would like to get an alert for how much of the budget. Let’s say you would like to receive a message when the capacity reaches 80 or 90 per cent.

Now, click on the save button to save your settings.

Take note that you will be receiving alerts on the same number linked to your electricity connection.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.