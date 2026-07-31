Smart registration certificates with QR codes and chips to be introduced in Uttar Pradesh from August 1

From August 1, this smart RC will be mandatory for all newly purchased vehicles. Additionally, an online application facility will be available for owners of existing vehicles who wish to upgrade their paper RC to the smart card version.

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New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh government is set to implement a significant change from August 1. The state government and the Transport Department are doing away with the traditional paper-based Registration Certificate (RC) system permanently. Instead, vehicle owners will be issued a smart card-style RC, similar in size to an ATM card. This new smart RC will feature both a high-tech electronic chip and a QR code.

From August 1, this smart RC will be mandatory for all newly purchased vehicles. Additionally, an online application facility will be available for owners of existing vehicles who wish to upgrade their paper RC to the smart card version.

New Smart RC to Resemble an ATM Card

Until now, the paper RCs issued upon purchasing a vehicle in Uttar Pradesh were prone to tearing, damage, or general wear and tear. Furthermore, keeping a paper RC safe in one’s pocket was often a hassle. However, the new smart RC available from August 1st will be made of durable plastic and will be identical in size to a standard credit or debit card.

The plastic card will embed a secure electronic microchip containing the digital records of the vehicle and its owner. Additionally, a special QR code will be printed on the exterior of the card.

How Will the Chip Work?

The electronic chip within the smart RC will store details such as the vehicle’s engine number, chassis number, fuel type, and the owner’s name and address in an encrypted format. Tampering with the data on this chip or creating counterfeit documents will be virtually impossible, thereby helping to curb fraud. During vehicle checks, traffic police or RTO officials will no longer need to manually type in long registration numbers. Instead, they will scan the QR code on the Registration Certificate (RC) directly using their mobile phones or handheld scanners. Upon scanning, real-time information regarding the vehicle’s insurance, PUC (Pollution Under Control) status, and tax payments will instantly appear on the screen, retrieved from the central vehicle database.

How ​​to Apply Online

If you own an older vehicle and possess a paper-based RC, there is no need to worry. The government has provided an option for owners of older vehicles to upgrade their RC to a smart card. You can apply online by following these simple steps.

Application Process: Vehicle owners can apply for a smart RC online by visiting the central government’s official ‘Vahan’ portal and entering their vehicle number.

Fees and Delivery: A government-mandated nominal fee must be paid along with the application. Once the process is complete, the new smart RC will be delivered directly to the owner’s home address via Speed ​​Post.