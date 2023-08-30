‘Smile, Please’: Pragyan Rover Clicks Images Of Vikram Lander Standing Firm On Moon | See Photos

Chandrayaan-3: It is interesting to note that the picture is the first one that the Pragyan rover has clicked since landing on the moon. Until now, all other images and videos were captured by the Vikram lander.

Chandrayaan-3 has been making significant strides since its successful landing on the Moon's surface on August 23, 2023.

New Delhi: Hours after discovering sulphur on the surface of the moon, Chandrayaan-3’s Pragyan rover has captured images of the Vikram lander standing firm on the lunar surface. The images, hailed as the ‘image of the mission’, was taken by the Navigation Camera onboard the Rover (NavCam). The picture is the first one that the rover has clicked since landing on the moon. Until now, all other images and videos were captured by the Vikram lander.

Trending Now

The NavCams, which are crucial to the mission’s success, were developed by the Laboratory for Electro-Optics Systems (LEOS) in Bengaluru.

You may like to read

Sharing the photograph on Twitter, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) called it the “image of the mission”.

Chandrayaan-3 Mission: Smile, please📸! Pragyan Rover clicked an image of Vikram Lander this morning. The 'image of the mission' was taken by the Navigation Camera onboard the Rover (NavCam). NavCams for the Chandrayaan-3 Mission are developed by the Laboratory for… pic.twitter.com/Oece2bi6zE — ISRO (@isro) August 30, 2023

These cameras are known as the ‘eyes’ of the rover, guiding it as it traverses the challenging lunar terrain. The powerful play a pivotal role in path planning and obstacle avoidance, ensuring the rover’s safe navigation on the Moon.

What is interesting to note that Chandrayaan-3, launched by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), has been making significant strides since its successful landing on the Moon’s surface on August 23, 2023.

The Pragyan rover and the Vikram lander are working in proper coordination to gather significant scientific data from the lunar surface. The rover is equipped with two payloads, the Alpha Particle X-ray Spectrometer (APXS) and the Laser Induced Breakdown Spectroscope (LIBS) to analyze the elemental and mineralogical composition of the lunar soil and rocks.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES