Captain Smit Machchhar shifted to Abu Dhabi, health monitored: MEA on Indian pilot’s condition

Captain Smit Machchhar, the hearo of the flydubai flight FZ1073, has been shifted to Abu Dhabi where is health is being monitored, stated the Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday. This is a dev

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What is the current health condition of Smit Machchhar File image

Captain Smit Machchhar, the hearo of the flydubai flight FZ1073, has been shifted to Abu Dhabi where is health is being monitored, stated the Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday.

This is a developing story.