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Captain Smit Machchhar shifted to Abu Dhabi, health monitored: MEA on Indian pilot’s condition

Captain Smit Machchhar, the hearo of the flydubai flight FZ1073, has been shifted to Abu Dhabi where is health is being monitored, stated the Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday. This is a dev

Written by: Hritika Mitra
Published: October 1, 2026, 9:46 PM IST
Captain Smit Machchhar shifted to Abu Dhabi, health monitored: MEA on Indian pilot's condition
What is the current health condition of Smit Machchhar File image

Captain Smit Machchhar, the hearo of the flydubai flight FZ1073, has been shifted to Abu Dhabi where is health is being monitored, stated the Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday.

This is a developing story.

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About the Author

Hritika Mitra

Hritika Mitra

Hritika Mitra is a Senior Sub-Editor at India.com. In her four years-long career, she has covered events ranging from the Iran-Israel War, the 2024 US presidential election, and the Russia-Ukraine War ... Read More

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