Captain Smit Machchhar shifted to Abu Dhabi, health monitored: MEA on Indian pilot’s condition
Captain Smit Machchhar, the hearo of the flydubai flight FZ1073, has been shifted to Abu Dhabi where is health is being monitored, stated the Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday.
This is a dev
Published: October 1, 2026, 9:46 PM IST
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Captain Smit Machchhar, the hearo of the flydubai flight FZ1073, has been shifted to Abu Dhabi where is health is being monitored, stated the Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday.
This is a developing story.