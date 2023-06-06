Home

Sikandrabad-Agartala Express Train’s Passengers Deboard After Detecting Smoke In AC Coach At Odisha’s Berhampur

According to reports, some passengers first noticed smoke in the B-5 coach and raised an alarm. Thereafter, several passengers reportedly got down and expressed reluctance to travel in the train even after the smoke was controlled.

Balasore, June 04 (ANI): Restoration work underway at the train accident site in Balasore, Odisha on Sunday. The major accident of three trains occurred on Friday night resulting to killing at least 275 people and several injured. (ANI Photo)

Bhubaneswar: Passengers of the Sikandrabad-Agartala Express was deboarded after smoke was was detected in an AC coach at the Berhampur railway station in Odisha on Tuesday. This comes as fears from the Balasore triple train tragedy still looms large. The train is currently stranded at the Berhampur station.

“It is reported that a minor electrical issue happened in the coach No. B-5 of Train No. 07030 Secunderabad-Agartala Express near Berhampur station. The on-duty staff attended immediately and rectified the issue,” East Coast Railway (ECoR) said in a statement.

In the June 2 tragedy, at least 278 people died and over 1,100 were injured after the Chennai-bound Coromandel Express, the Howrah bound SMVP-Howrah Superfast Express and a goods train were involved in a major accident near the Bahanaga Bazar railway station.

