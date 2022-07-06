New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Smriti Irani on Wednesday appointed as the union minister for minority affairs after the incumbent Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi resigned. Irani would now be heading the minority affairs ministry in addition to her existing charge as the union minister for women and child welfare.Also Read - Smoke Detected in Raipur-Indore IndiGo Flight Cabin After Landing On Tuesday

Janata Dal (United) leader Ram Chandra Prakash Singh, who was serving as the union steel minister, also resigned. Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has been assigned the charge of the Ministry of Steel, in addition to his existing portfolio.

The resignations of both the ministers came a day before their Rajya Sabha terms were set to expire.

Recently, several BJP leaders were elected to Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan. However, the party did not give a Rajya Sabha ticket to Naqvi.

Pertinent to mention here, RCP Singh, who comes from an ally party in Bihar, JD(U), had sworn in as a minister in the Modi government a year ago on July 7, 2021. However, in the recent announcement of the Rajya Sabha tickets, Nitish Kumar denied RCP Singh’s election to the Rajya Sabha.

A Rajya Sabha seat fell vacant in Tripura after the resignation of Manik Saha who was recently elected to the Tripura Assembly. Besides this, there is no Rajya Sabha seat which is going to be vacant in the next few months.