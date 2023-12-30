‘Aaj ke Aaj Pura Kijiye’: Smriti Irani Confronts Amethi DIOS Over Unpaid Salaries Of Teachers; WATCH

The video of Irani talking to the education officer has gone viral on social media. She can be heard telling the officer that every person staying in Amethi comes to her directly with their problems.

'Aaj ke Aaj Pura Kijiye': Smriti Irani Confronts Amethi DIOS Over Unpaid Salaries Of Teachers; WATCH

Amethi: Union Minister Smriti Irani is on a 3-day visit to her parliamentary constituency, Amethi. While attending an event on Dec 29, she was approached by a group of retired school teachers with complains against the the District Inspector of Schools (DIOS) over unpaid salaries. The retired teachers told Irani that they had not been paid since March, and they were tired of visiting the officials to get their work done. Irani, without wasting any time, called the DIOS and directed the officer to clear “all the dues on her desk” while also asking to “show some humanity” towards the elderly.

Trending Now

The video of Irani talking to the education officer has gone viral on social media. She can be heard telling the officer that every person staying in Amethi comes to her directly with their problems. “Display some humanity. This is Amethi, every citizen here has access to me,” she said.

You may like to read

She also informed the education officer that the Yogi Adityanath government shares the objective of ensuring that teachers receive their due payments and urged him to act swiftly in alignment with this goal.

Irani, in the 2019 general elections, defeated opposition leader Rahul Gandhi to win the Amethi constituency. Gandhi was then chief of the Indian National Congress, whose family members had represented the constituency for much of the past four decades.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.