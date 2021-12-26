New Delhi: Union Minister Smriti Irani, in a social media post, announced her daughter Shanelle’s engagement and shared heartwarming pictures of the couple. Smriti Irani took to Instagram to share pictures of the dreamy proposal at a picturesque location.Also Read - Govt Introduces Bill To Raise Age Of Marriage For Women From 18 to 21 Years In Lok Sabha

The first image showed Shanelle being proposed at a picturesque location by Arjun, who went down on his knees for the special occasion. The second image was a smiling selfie of the newly engaged couple.

Smriti Irani captioned the post with a heartwarming note that read:"To the man who now has our heart @arjun_bhalla welcome to our mad cap family .. bless you for you have to deal with a crazy man for a father in law and worse .. me for a Saas … (you have been officially warned) God bless @shanelleirani #newbeginnings".

Apart from Shanelle, Union minister Smriti Irani has two more children Zohr and Zoish. While Zohr and Zoish are Smriti Irani’s children with her husband Zubin Irani. Shanelle is Zubin’s daughter from his first marriage to Mona Irani.