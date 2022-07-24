New Delhi: After accusing Union Minister Smriti Irani‘s daughter of running Silly Souls Cafe and Bar, an “illegal bar” in Goa, Congress has made another claim that a luxurious house is registered against the name of Smriti Irani in Corjuem village of Goa. Congress’s media platform INC TV has shared the photos of the address written in the documents. It is written in the post that this house is just 10 KM away from Silly Souls Bar. In one of these photos, Zubin Irani‘s name is written and in the other, an amount of Rs 65 lakh and the address of the house is written.Also Read - Aadhaar-Voter ID Card Linking: Congress Leader Challenges Law, Supreme Court to Hear Petition Tomorrow

Smriti Irani sends legal notice to Congress leaders

On the other hand, on Sunday, Smriti Irani sent a legal notice to Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh, Neta D'Souza, and Pawan Khera. In the notice, it has been demanded that the baseless, misleading, and slanderous statements against her daughter be stopped and an unconditional written apology be tendered by the three leaders to her daughter Zoish Irani and the allegations being withdrawn immediately.

Congress claims Zoish deleted Instagram account

Earlier on Sunday, INC TV shared another image in which it was said that Smriti's daughter has deleted her Instagram account. The post also said that the account had several videos and pictures of Silly Souls Cafe and Bar.

Congress says Smriti herself had wished her daughter

Smriti and Zoish are also targeted by Congress which claims that on 14 April 2022, while sharing Kunal Vijaykar’s review of her daughter’s restaurant, she described herself as a proud mom on the Instagram story. In this, she had tagged Zoish and the restaurant’s page.