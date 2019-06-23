New Delhi: Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani attended an event for a mass baby shower and ‘Annaprashana’ in her parliamentary constituency Amethi, Uttar Pradesh on Sunday. At the event, she also distributed laptops among 240 Lekhpals of the district.

The event follows Irani’s statement earlier where she asserted that she would build a house for herself in Gauriganj town of her constituency. The Union Minister reiterated that building her permanent home there would make her more accessible to the people.

Union Minister and BJP MP from Amethi, Smriti Irani attended an event for mass baby shower & ‘Annaprashana’ in Gauriganj today. Laptops were also distributed among 240 Lekhpals of the district, at the event. pic.twitter.com/JEZ59vNqzU — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 23, 2019

The decision was taken in an announcement in front of Uttar Pradesh deputy Chief Minister and PWD minister Keshav Prasad Maurya at the inauguration of a Rs 30 crore road project.

At the event for the road project, Irani attacked Rahul Gandhi saying, “No one had imagined that a woman from a simple family will be given the opportunity to be your representative. In a region which was the stronghold of ‘naamdaar’, where it was believed that even if MP doesn’t return for 5 yrs, people will accept him.”

Irani’s decision of building her house comes with her plan to continue to govern Amethi through the future elections. Smriti Irani slew the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 after defeating the Congress president Rahul Gandhi from Amethi by a margin of over 55,000 votes.