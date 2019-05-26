New Delhi: Newly-elected BJP MP from Amethi, Smriti Irani today lent her shoulder to the mortal remains of her key aide Surendra Singh, who was shot dead last night at his residence.

Irani left for her constituency soon after reports emerged of Singh being shot by two men on Saturday night.

#WATCH BJP MP from Amethi, Smriti Irani lends a shoulder to mortal remains of Surendra Singh, ex-village head of Barauli, Amethi, who was shot dead last night. pic.twitter.com/jQWV9s2ZwY — ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2019

The deceased Surendra Singh (50) was a former head of Baraulia village and had extensively campaigned for Smriti Irani for the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

His family claims this murder to be the handiwork of disgruntled Congress supporters.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Singh’s son said, “My father was a close aide of Smriti Irani and used to campaign 24/7. After she became MP, Vijay Yatra was carried out. I think some Congress supporters didn’t like it, we have suspicions on some people.”

Briefing about the incident, Additional Superintendent of Police Daya Ram informed that the 50-year-old was shot at around 3 AM. Not ruling out the possibility of an old or political dispute, he said that the investigation in underway in relation to the case.

“He was shot around 3 AM. We’ve taken a few suspects into custody. Investigation on. It can be due to an old dispute or a political dispute,” Ram was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.