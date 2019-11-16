New Delhi: Union Textiles and Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani was seen performing ‘Talwar Raas‘, a traditional Gujarati dance form using swords, at a cultural programme in Bhavnagar. A video of her performance has gone viral on social media.

In the clip, Irani was seen holding two swords on the stage and trying to match steps with the girls performing there.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH Gujarat: Union Minister Smriti Irani performs ‘talwar raas’, a traditional dance form using swords, at a cultural programme in Bhavnagar. (15.11.19) pic.twitter.com/xBgZyDHG45 — ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2019