New Delhi: Union Textiles and Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani was seen performing ‘Talwar Raas‘, a traditional Gujarati dance form using swords, at a cultural programme in Bhavnagar. A video of her performance has gone viral on social media.
In the clip, Irani was seen holding two swords on the stage and trying to match steps with the girls performing there.
Watch the video here:
Notably, Irani was in Bhavnagar for a cultural event hosted by the Shri Swaminarayan Gurukul. Gujarat BJP president Jitu Vaghani and Lok Sabha MP Bharatiben Shiyal were also present on the occasion.
Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the event, Irani said that she could not resist the urge to perform the traditional dance after watching girls put up a stellar display.
“When I expressed my desire to perform this dance after watching the girls, Jitubhai cautioned me saying it could be difficult for me, particularly when I am supposed to do it with two swords. On hearing that, Bharatiben told him I have finished (someone) in Amethi without even using swords,” said Irani, referring to her victory in Amethi over former Congress president Rahul Gandhi.