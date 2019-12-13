New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party MP Smriti Irani on Friday complained to the Election Commission (EC) over Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Rape in India’ remark and requested action against the Congress leader on the same. Talking to news agency ANI, Irani said, “We have registered our objection against the remark of Rahul Gandhi. Election Commission has assured us that they will follow the legal procedure and do justice.”

Irani added, “We have said this before that crimes against women should not be politicised. Rahul Gandhi dared to make rapes a political tool. We have requested Election Commission to take action.”

Rahul Gandhi during a rally in Jharkhand on Thursday said, “Narendra Modi had said ‘Make in India’ but nowadays wherever you look, it is ‘Rape in India’.”

Union Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani: We have registered our objection against the remark of Rahul Gandhi. Election Commission has assured us that they will follow the legal procedure and do justice. pic.twitter.com/lNnvvy3JYj — ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2019

On Tuesday as well, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, the leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha, too, had passed the ‘Rape in India’ jibe, during a discussion in the House over rising incidents of crime against women in the country. He had said, “From Make in India, India is slowly heading towards Rape in India.”

Earlier in the day, a row had erupted in the Lok Sabha over Gandhi’s remark with BJP MPs demanding that the former Congress national president apologise for giving a ‘clarion call that Indian women should be rape.’

However, Gandhi, refused to apologise for the remark, saying that “the BJP of trying to divert attention from the unrest in the northeast over the controversial Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB), as well as the failing economy”.