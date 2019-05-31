New Delhi: Legendary Bollywood singer Asha Bhonsle took Twitter to thank Smriti Irani, for rescuing her from the chaotic crowd at the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader from Amethi, who has also been awarded a place in the union cabinet this year, was the only person according to Bhosle who cared to help her while she was stranded.

Thanking her and showing her support to the youngest member of the union cabinet, the singer said, “She cares and that’s why she won.”

I was stranded in the crazy rush post PM oath ceremony. No one offered to help me except @smritiirani who saw my plight & made sure I reached home safely. She cares & that’s why she won. pic.twitter.com/vDV84PrIVp — ashabhosle (@ashabhosle) May 30, 2019

Asha Bhosle has been a constant supporter of the BJP and constantly voices out on Twitter in favour of the party. She attended the grand ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan where celebrities like Rajnikanth, Rajkumar Hirani, Aanand L Rai, Karan Johar, Kangana Ranaut, Anil Kapoor to name a few were also present.

The television actor-turned-politician defeated the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from his home seat of Amethi in the Lok Saha Elections 2019 making it one of the biggest victories of the BJP.

Smriti Irani took oath on Thursday evening to be sworn-in as a union minister, marking her return in the cabinet.