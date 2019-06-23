New Delhi: Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani will build her own house in her parliamentary constituency Amethi’s. Irani asserted that Amethi’s Gauriganj would now be her permanent home so that she would be accessible to the people.

The minister made the announcement in the presence of UP deputy CM and PWD minister Keshav Prasad Maurya at the inauguration of a Rs 30-crore road project. Irani’s decision to build a house in her constituency is a clear indication that she intends to continue her relationship with Amethi in the coming years.

Notably, Congress president Rahul Gandhi had been representing Amethi in the Lok Sabha from 2004 to 2019. However, this year, Irani emerged as a ‘giant slayer’ after defeating Gandhi by a margin of over 55,000 votes.