New Delhi: At this time of coronavirus pandemic, India is getting ready for massive vaccination drive after the drug regulators approved the vaccines by Bharat Biotech and Serum Institute of India for restricted use on Sunday. To facilitate the smooth implementation of its ambitious vaccine inoculation, the Centre has developed the digital platform CoWIN.

CoWIN stands for Covid Vaccine Intelligence Network and it is an extension of the Centre's eVIN network and has been launched solely for the upcoming Covid-19 vaccination drive to track and monitor beneficiaries across the country.

The Co-WIN app has been divided into five modules for administrator, registration, vaccination, beneficiary acknowledgement and reports. Once people register on the app, the platform will upload bulk data on co-morbidity provide by the local authorities.

Notably, those who need to be vaccinated will have to provide details under the registration module. In Vaccination module, their details will be verified and beneficiary acknowledgement module will send a certificate to them about their vaccination.

How to register for vaccine on CoWIN app?

For registration, the CoWin app can be downloaded from Google play store or the Apple app store. However, it is to be noted that the application is yet to be launched.

In all 12 photo-identity documents, including Voter ID, Aadhar card, driving license, passport and pension document, will be required for self-registration on the Co-WIN website.

Soon after the online registration, beneficiaries will receive SMS on their registered mobile number on the due date, place and time of vaccination.

All you need to know about CoWIN App

1) Developed by the Centre, the CoWIN app will be useful for all those engaged in the process of vaccination such as administrators, vaccinators and people who are going to receive these vaccine shots.

2) The CoWIN app can be downloaded for free and it will be later available on Google Play Store and Apple App Store, and may also be available for devices running on KaiOS.

3) People who are not frontline or healthcare workers will be able to register for getting the vaccine via the ‘Registration Module’.

4) For registration, people need to provide their photo identity. The administrators will be able to track the information provided by citizens using the ‘Administrator Module’.

5) Administrators will be responsible for creating vaccination sessions and the respective vaccinators and managers will receive relevant notifications and alerts.

6) The ‘Vaccination Module’ on the app will then verify details of the beneficiary and update their vaccination status.

7) Then comes the ‘Beneficiary Acknowledgement Module’ which will then send an SMS to beneficiaries and also generate QR-based certificates after they are given the jabs.