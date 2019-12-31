New Delhi: The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Tuesday announced that SMS services in the newly-formed union territory will be restored from the midnight on December 31. In addition to this, broadband services will be made available in government hospitals.

The announcement to this effect was made by Rohit Kansal, the Jammu and Kashmir Principal Secretary.

#Correction Jammu and Kashmir Principal Secretary, Rohit Kansal: Broadband services in government hospitals to start from 31 December (midnight). pic.twitter.com/vfS7iwJ9Uy — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2019

Earlier, postpaid services were restored in Kashmir in October.

All landline and internet connections across Jammu and Kashmir were shut down on August 5, as the government announced its move to abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution, thus revoking the region’s special status and splitting it into two separate union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. Services were suspended, as per authorities, to prevent ‘miscreants’ from mobilising people against the government’s move.

Tuesday’s move comes just a day after five leaders from the Valley-two from the National Conference (NC) and three from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) were released from detention, more than four months after a host of leaders, including three former Chief Ministers-Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti-were put under detention, to prevent law and order situation from spiralling out of control.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), too, recently called back more than 70 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), which were among those deployed in the union territory to maintain law and order there.