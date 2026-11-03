Smugglers attack BSF jawans in Tripura, attempt to snatch weapons; 8 accused arrested

On Monday, some miscreants attacked Border Security Force (BSF) personnel in Ashabari, Tripura. The miscreants attacked three BSF personnel with sticks and also damaged a vehicle. Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has ordered strict action against these miscreants. He described the attack on security personnel as a matter of serious concern. Eight people have been arrested in this case.
A group of smugglers brutally attacked three Border Security Force (BSF) personnel at Ashabari in the Boxa Nagar area of Tripura on Monday morning, creating tension in the area. So far, information has come to light in this case that the attackers tried to snatch weapons from the injured soldiers and also vandalized a government vehicle.
Expressing concern over the attack, Chief Minister Manik Saha wrote on social media platform X, ‘I strongly condemn the barbaric attack by a group of miscreants on our brave BSF jawans in Ashabari.’ The Chief Minister further wrote, “Such incidents of violence against our security forces are completely unacceptable and cannot be condemned enough. Any attack on our security personnel is a matter of serious concern and must be dealt with strictly under the law.”
Regarding the action taken in this case, the Chief Minister said, “The concerned officials have been instructed to take immediate and strict action against the culprits and ensure justice. Our security personnel deserve the highest respect and protection.”
Three BSF personnel injured in an attack by smugglers near the international border in Boxanagar, Tripura. The attackers snatched weapons during the assault https://t.co/duUIPNwzJe
— (@GeoGrid_) November 2, 2026
Sources claimed that some Bangladeshi nationals living in the Ashabari area were also involved in the attack. These individuals were reportedly involved in cross-border smuggling activities. However, these claims of Bangladeshi nationals’ involvement in the attack have not been officially confirmed. Upon receiving information about the incident, additional BSF personnel from the Ashabari border outpost arrived at the scene. Upon their arrival, the attackers fled in different directions. Authorities have strengthened security in the area and launched an investigation into the incident.
It was reported that a CCTV camera installed in a house opposite the site of the attack may have recorded the entire incident. Police and BSF personnel have collected the relevant footage for investigation. This footage is expected to help identify the attackers and unravel the sequence of events. Following the incident, senior police and BSF officials arrived in Boxanagar to assess the situation and review the causes and circumstances of the attack. Boxanagar police are investigating the incident and searching for those involved. This attack on BSF personnel by border smugglers has created an atmosphere of fear and insecurity in Ashabari.
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