Lambasting the 68-year-old cricketer-turned-politician for raking up the Kashmir issue in his virtual address at the 76th session of the UN General Assembly, Dubey had said, “It is regrettable that this is not the first time the leader of Pakistan has “misused” platforms provided by the UN to “propagate false and malicious propaganda against my country, and seeking in vain to divert the world’s attention from the sad state of his country where terrorists enjoy free pass while the lives of ordinary people, especially those belonging to the minority communities, are turned upside down.”

“We exercise our Right of Reply to one more attempt by the leader of Pakistan to tarnish the image of this august Forum by bringing in matters internal to my country, and going so far as to spew falsehoods on the world stage. While such statements deserve our collective contempt and sympathy for the mindset of the person who utters falsehood repeatedly, I am taking the floor to set the record straight”, the young Indian diplomat had said.

Trend Began During The Tenure Of Syed Akbaruddin in 2016

For the unversed, Dubey was not the first diplomat to hit back at Pakistan at the global forum. The trend to field young diplomats to deliver the Right of Reply to Pakistani leaders who consistently rake up the Kashmir issue and other internal matters of India in their addresses at the UNGA began in 2016, during the tenure of the Indian envoy at the UN Ambassador Syed Akbaruddin.

The main aim behind this trend was to show that young diplomats of India are enough to take on Pakistan leaders at the international platform.

‘Pakistan the Ivy League of terrorism’: Enam Gambhir in 2016

In September 2016, the then First Secretary in the Indian Mission to the UN Eenam Gambhir delivered India’s Right of Reply to Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s UN General Assembly address. “The world has not yet forgotten that the trail of that dastardly attack led all the way to Abbottabad in Pakistan. The land of Taxila, one of the greatest learning centres of ancient times, is now host to the Ivy League of terrorism. It attracts aspirants and apprentices from all over the world. The effect of its toxic curriculum are felt across the globe”, she had said.

A few days later, Gambhir had again delivered the Right of Reply when Islamabad’s then UN envoy Maleeha Lodhi had responded to late External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj’s address to the UN General Debate.

Imran Khan’s Nuclear Threat ‘Brinkmanship Not Statesmanship’, Vidisha Maitra in 2019

Exercising India’s Right to Reply, Vidisha Maitra, in 2019 had lambasted Khan over his maiden speech at United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) saying,”Pakistan PM’s threat of unleashing nuclear devastation qualifies as brinkmanship, not statesmanship.” Exposing the neighbouring country as the ‘centre of terrorism’, Maitra had asked a few questions like,”Can Pakistan PM confirm that it is home to 130 UN designated terrorists and 25 terrorist entities listed by the UN? Will Pakistan acknowledge that it is the only govt in the world that provides pension to an individual listed by the UN in the Al-Qaeda and Daesh sanctions list? Will Pakistan deny that Financial Action Task Force has put the country on notice for its violations of more than 20 of the 27 key parameters? And would PM Imran Khan deny to the city of New York that he was an open defender of Osama bin Laden?”

In 2019, Khan had delivered his maiden speech at the UN General Debate and in his almost 50-minute address, devoted half of his time to India and Kashmir, drumming up hysteria over nuclear war.

Terrorism, ethnic cleansing Pakistan’s only ‘crowning glory’ for the last seven decades: Mijito Vinito in 2020

Last year, Mijito Vinito had said that the only ‘crowning glory’ that Pakistan has to show to the world for the last seven decades is terrorism, ethnic cleansing, majoritarian fundamentalism and clandestine nuclear trade. India’s scathing response slammed Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s incessant rant and venom in the UN General Assembly.

“Proud of you,” Twitter to Sneha Dubey

Soon after Dubey’s fierce speech at the UN, Twitter was flooded with clips and pictures of the young Indian diplomat. “What a powerful presentation and fierce rebuttal of Pakistan. Proud of the youngsters of the country, India is in safe hands now”, a Twitter user wrote.

All You Need to Know About Sneha Dubey

Sneha Dubey, daughter of an MNC employee and school teacher had cleared the UPSC exam in 2012. She was 12 when she had dreamt of joining the foreign service.

She has also served as the Third Secretary at the Embassy for India in Madrid. Prior to that, Dubey had worked at a foreign ministry as an Under Secretary.

She did her schooling in Goa. Later she graduated from Pune’s Fergusson College. Post that she obtained an M.phil degree from the School of International Studies, Jawaharlal Nehru University, Delhi.