New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday predicted more snowfall and rainfall in some northern states for the next 24 hours under the influence of a western disturbance. The weather agency in its daily bulletin said induced cyclonic circulation lies over northeast Rajasthan and neighborhood in lower tropospheric levels, and under its influence, isolated light rainfall or snowfall, with thunderstorm and lightning is very likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Uttarakhand, and Himachal Pradesh during next 24 hours.

The IMD predicted scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and north Rajasthan till Wednesday.

"Scattered to fairly widespread, light to moderate, rainfall very likely over West Bengal-Sikkim and Jharkhand and isolated rainfall likely over Bihar and Odisha on Wednesday and Thursday," the weather monitoring agency said further.

IMD also predicted dense fog conditions during night and morning hours over some parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, north Rajasthan, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura during the next two days and over West Bengal, Sikkim, and Odisha during next 24 hours.