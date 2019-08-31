New Delhi: Hours after the final list of National Register of Citizens (NRC) was published on Saturday, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi called out the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government for its inefficiency on the citizen list.

Hitting out at the BJP in Assam, the AIMIM chief said, “They should stop asking for NRC throughout the country in terms of Hindus and Muslims. They should learn from what has happened in Assam. The so-called myth of illegal migrants has been busted.”

“I have my own doubts that the BJP through Citizen Amendment Bill can bring a bill wherein they can try to give citizenship to all non-Muslims, which will again be a violation of Right to Equality,” he added.

Owaisi’s comment comes after a retired army officer and Kargil War veteran, identified as Mohammed Sanaullah, failed to make the final list of NRC. “I was not expecting my name to be in the list as my case is still pending in the High Court, I have full faith in the judiciary and I’m confident that I will get justice.”

Notably, Sanaullah, the retired Indian Army junior commissioned officer (JCO) had grabbed the limelight following his illegal detention after he was declared a foreigner by a foreigners’ tribunal earlier this year. His case is still pending in the Guwahati High Court.

Reacting to his status, Owaisi said, “Many people in Assam have told me that the parents’ names are included, but names of their children are excluded. For example, Mohammad Sanaullah, he has served in the Army. His case is pending in High Court. I am sure that he will also get justice.”

More than 19 lakh people in Assam have been left out of the final list of the National Register of Citizens (NRC). Some 19,06,657 people have been excluded from the final list, which names 3,11,21,004 people as Indian citizens.

“We are not happy at all. It seems there were some deficiencies in the updatation process. We believe that it is an incomplete NRC. We will appeal to the Supreme Court to remove all the faults and discrepancies in this NRC,” AASU General Secretary Lurinjyoti Gogoi said while addressing a press conference after the publication.

The Assam Students’ Union (AASU) has decided to approach the Supreme Court to appeal against the citizen list.